Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

