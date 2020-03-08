Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.