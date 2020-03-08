Wedbush Weighs in on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

SGMO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

