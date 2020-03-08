Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) & Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (OTCMKTS:SID) Critical Review

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wesfarmers and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 1 5 0 0 1.83

Profitability

This table compares Wesfarmers and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.49% -4.24% Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 10.33% 23.93% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wesfarmers and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.18 $2.26 billion $2.54 4.04 Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $5.93 billion 0.55 $1.39 billion $0.95 2.46

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wesfarmers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wesfarmers pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Wesfarmers pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional beats Wesfarmers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wesfarmers

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. The company primarily explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra mine located in the city of Congonhas in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil; and limestone and dolomite, and tin deposits. In addition, it operates railway and port facilities; produces and sells cement to construction material stores, home centers, concrete producers, construction companies, mortar industries, and cement artifact produce; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. The company also exports its products. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Itaim Bibi, Brazil.

