William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSGX. BidaskClub lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

DSGX opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

