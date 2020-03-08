Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.