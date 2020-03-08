Zacks Investment Research Lowers Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

