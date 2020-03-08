Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.49 ($52.89).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.85.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

