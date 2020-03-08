Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZMTP opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.74. Zoom Telephonics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

