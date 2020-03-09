$0.17 EPS Expected for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s earnings. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLDD. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

GLDD opened at $9.66 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $646.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

