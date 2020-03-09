$0.41 EPS Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 38.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

