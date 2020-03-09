$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

FTNT stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

