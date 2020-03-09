$0.68 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $19.20 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $938.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

