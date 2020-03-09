0x Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, ABCC, OTCBTC and Koinex. During the last week, 0x has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $177.82 million and $35.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Binance, FCoin, Ethfinex, GOPAX, OTCBTC, ABCC, IDEX, WazirX, Koinex, Gatecoin, Zebpay, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex, Gate.io, Coinone, Crex24, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, BitMart, BitBay, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, Bilaxy, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Bittrex, Iquant, AirSwap, Hotbit, Mercatox, CoinTiger and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

