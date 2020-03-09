1,002 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,298.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,455.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

