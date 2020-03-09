1,600 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 343,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,632,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.