19,287 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after buying an additional 706,527 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $88.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

