$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.43. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $14.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,294 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

