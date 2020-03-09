20,578 Shares in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Realty Income accounts for about 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of O opened at $76.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

