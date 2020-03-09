2,195 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Booking makes up about 0.9% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $1,612.09 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,584.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,893.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,958.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,049.63.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.