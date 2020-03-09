24,000 Shares in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Acquired by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

