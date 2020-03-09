26,080 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,745.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,666 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 94,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $55.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.