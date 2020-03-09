268,369 Shares in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Acquired by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. On Deck Capital makes up about 1.0% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP owned about 0.37% of On Deck Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 15.35. The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.56. On Deck Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONDK. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

