2,900 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.44.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $541.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.16 and its 200 day moving average is $563.87. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

