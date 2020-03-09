37,530 Shares in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 181.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.