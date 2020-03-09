55,600 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Comcast comprises approximately 2.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

