5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Head to Head Comparison

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $195.97 million 0.63 $1.78 million N/A N/A Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.54 billion 5.15 $297.79 million $3.32 32.45

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Risk & Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 5N Plus and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 0.91% 2.43% 1.20% Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirax-Sarco Engineering beats 5N Plus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services. Its products are associated with various metals, including cadmium, gallium, germanium, indium, and tellurium. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment principally manufactures and sells refined bismuth and bismuth chemicals, low melting-point and optical alloys, and refined selenium and selenium chemicals. Its products are used in the pharmaceutical, animal health, electronics, and industrial applications, as well as in the animal-feed industry. The company also offers semiconductor compounds and wafers; and fine metallic powders. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, mining, precious metal processing, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, rubber and plastic, textile, and other sectors; and original equipment manufacturers. Its products are also used to provide space heating, humidification, and hot water in public and private buildings. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

