Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 368.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.