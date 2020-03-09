Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.83

News coverage about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a news sentiment score of -4.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE AAL opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. Advantage Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.60.

Get Advantage Lithium alerts:

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.