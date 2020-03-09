Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFYA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.15 on Monday. Afya has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,265,000 after acquiring an additional 540,573 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,760,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 452.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 497,086 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,189,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.