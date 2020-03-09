Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Cowen

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.08.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock opened at C$33.16 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.53 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.00.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,505.79.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.