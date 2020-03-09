Ajo LP Acquires 1,049,285 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Ajo LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,285 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $75,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

