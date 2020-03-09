Ajo LP Acquires 3,147 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Ajo LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.50% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $80,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $118.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.67. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,900. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

