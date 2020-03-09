Ajo LP Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ajo LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403,065 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.86% of Amdocs worth $83,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $64.83 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.