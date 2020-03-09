Ajo LP Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ajo LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 367.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,045 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $77,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

