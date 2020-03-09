Ajo LP Buys 1,611,943 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Ajo LP grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3,050.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $87,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,538,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,382,000 after acquiring an additional 218,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in D. R. Horton by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,549,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 114,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 101,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $51.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

