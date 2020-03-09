Ajo LP Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ajo LP raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 159.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $110,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

