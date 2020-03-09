Ajo LP Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,593 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.95% of Hologic worth $130,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hologic by 62.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

