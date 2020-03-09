Ajo LP Has $109.96 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ajo LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $109,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 in the last three months. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $40.86 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

