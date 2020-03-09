Ajo LP Has $117.62 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ajo LP reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442,609 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $117,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $67.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

