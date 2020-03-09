Ajo LP Has $120.75 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,194 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 2.42% of Portland General Electric worth $120,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of POR stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

