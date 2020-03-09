Ajo LP Has $81.01 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ajo LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $81,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.