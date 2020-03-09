Ajo LP Has $83.75 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ajo LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504,953 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $83,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.