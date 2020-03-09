Ajo LP Has $87.68 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532,760 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 1.36% of American Campus Communities worth $87,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE ACC opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.46. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

