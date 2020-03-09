Ajo LP Raises Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $77,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $180.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.84 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.