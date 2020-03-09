Ajo LP Reduces Stock Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 1.95% of Emcor Group worth $94,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

