Ajo LP Sells 102,058 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ajo LP decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,058 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $87,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

