Ajo LP Sells 148,174 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,174 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.50% of Principal Financial Group worth $76,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

