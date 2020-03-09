Ajo LP Sells 25,734 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,734 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $115,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,021.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,480.56 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,584.00 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,893.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

