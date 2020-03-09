Ajo LP Sells 296,171 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ajo LP lessened its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 296,171 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 2.87% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $83,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

